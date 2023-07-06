The Singleton Argus
Your chance to win free tickets to Disney on Ice held between July 20 and 23 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Updated July 7 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:47am
Woody will be one of the stars of the Disney on Ice show. Picture supplied.
Disney On Ice's latest production '100 Years of Wonder' will bring the magic to adults and children in a spectacular both on the ice and in the air. The much loved production comes to Newcastle later this month. Watch Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Watch Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy's room.

