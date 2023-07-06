Disney On Ice's latest production '100 Years of Wonder' will bring the magic to adults and children in a spectacular both on the ice and in the air. The much loved production comes to Newcastle later this month. Watch Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Watch Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy's room.
Disney on Ice will be held between July 20 and 23 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketek.com.au/disneyonice. We have free passes to giveaway. To win, send your name, suburb, daytime contact number and why you'd love to see the show to donnasharpe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
