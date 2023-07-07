Motorists are advised of temporary road closures from Saturday on the Golden Highway to allow asphalt work to connect the flyover bridge to the roundabout.
The road closures will be in place in both directions of the Golden Highway between Range Road and the New England Highway.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 7pm on Saturday 8 July with a detour via Range Road and the New England Highway in place during work hours,
weather permitting.
Following this, night time detours of the Golden Highway via Range Road and New England Highway will be in place from 7pm to 4am from Monday 10 July to Saturday 22 July with the exception of Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the detour is expected to add around 10 minutes of extra travel time. Access will be maintained for residents and emergency services.
The flyover bridge and roundabout will open to traffic once the asphalt work has been completed.
Newcastle and Maitland bound motorists turning right from the Golden Highway on to the New England Highway will travel along the new flyover bridge. Singleton bound motorists turning left from the Golden Highway on to the New England Highway will use the new roundabout.
Traffic control and electronic message signs will be used to notify motorists when the flyover bridge and roundabout is open to traffic.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
