Changed traffic conditions on Golden Highway at Belford

Updated July 8 2023 - 8:06am, first published 8:02am
Motorists are advised of temporary road closures from Saturday on the Golden Highway to allow asphalt work to connect the flyover bridge to the roundabout.

Local News

