Hunter core will be key to Newcastle's success

Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership coach Ronald Griffiths expects his core of Hunter-raised players to play a key role in the club's push for back-to-back premierships.
While a number of new recruits were unveiled in the Knights 18-4 trial loss to Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, the core of the Knights line up is again a strong contingent of talented Hunter women including Caitlan Johnston, Caitlin Moran, Jesse and Hannah Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale, Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk and Jules Kirkpatrick.
Muswellbrook's Moran and Singleton's Kirkpatrick both played on Saturday, while Scone's Clydsdale is expected to be available for the season's kick off against St George Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, July 22.
Griffiths said the Hunter contingent of players would be a key part once again of his team's push for success in 2023.
He said his team members both local and outside the Hunter were invested in the community.
"I think if you invest in the community, they will invest back in you. That's the key message for our girls from out of town and our girls from home know the local support they receive," he said.
The competition has expanded to 10 teams from six with the inclusion of Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers this season.
Griffiths said with the additional teams, talented had been dispersed and the Knights felt no extra pressure coming in as reigning champions.
"We're concentrating on ensuring our standards are a great level," he said.
On Saturday, the Broncos scored three tries to the Knights one in the game played before at big crowd.
Run over three 20 minute periods, Griffiths should take plenty he likes from the match against the three-time premiers.
Newcastle scored first through debutant winger Tamerah Leati.
Chelsea Lenarduzzi and Romy Teitzel scored quick tries in response and the Broncos led 12-4 at the change of ends.
The Broncos scored a third try in the final period. Leati was denied a second while Abigail Roache almost scored in the opposite corner with minutes remaining.
Griffiths said it was a great hit-out and a great opportunity to take the game to Maitland.
"The ground came up a treat and there was a big crowd. One of the really great things was that a number of young girls playing league were able to come back into the rooms afterwards and meet the players," Griffiths said.
Griffiths said Rima Butler was very strong off the bench and Viena Taylo, Laishon Albert-Jones and Gloucester's Tayla Predebon also had fine matches.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.