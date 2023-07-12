The Singleton Argus
Hunter core will be key to Newcastle's success

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
July 12 2023 - 1:30pm
Tayla Predebon was one of the Knights' best on Saturday.
Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership coach Ronald Griffiths expects his core of Hunter-raised players to play a key role in the club's push for back-to-back premierships.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

