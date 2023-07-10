Singleton Bulls Red and Black beaten on road

Singleton Bulls Red and Black teams both suffered losses on the road on the weekend.
Singleton Red dropped to third after losing 27-19 to Griffins in their top-three battle at Heaton Oval on Saturday.
Both teams ran in three tries, with Johnty Pettet's proving the difference with the fly half kicking three conversions and two penalty goals to go with a try.
The Griffins are now second on 38 points, two points clear of Singleton Red.
The unbeaten Nelson Bay Gropers are on 53 points after collecting full points for a forfeit by Singleton Army Lions who were unable to field a team with players away on military exercises.
Seventh-placed Medowie defeated Singleton Black 27-12 at Boyd Oval to close the gap on the ladder between them and Black to just three points.
Silli Are scored Blacks entire score with two tries and a conversion.
All teams have a bye this weekend.
