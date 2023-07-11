Rural Fire Service bushfire warning for Hunter after blaze threatens homes

A bushfire which threatened homes at Heddon Greta on Saturday has prompted a warning from the NSW Rural Fire Service for households to begin preparations for a potentially busy fire season.
About 80 firefighters from RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW units across the Hunter including Williamtown/Salt were joined by a waterbombing helicopter to contain the fire which threatened homes along Young Street.
The blaze which began at 1pm was fanned by 50-70km/h winds before finally being contained about 4pm. It burnt out an area of about five hectares but did not damage any homes.
There were similar alerts across the state with more than 200 firefighters in action.
RFS senior media and communications officer Angela Burford said after three years of wet conditions when there had been substantial fuel growth there had been a switch and that growth was starting to dry out very quickly.
"We are starting to see a real shift in the weather where it's starting to dry out very quickly so both the grass and bushland areas are becoming a concern as we expect to see the last half of winter warmer than average," Operational officer Burford said.
"That naturally causes further drying out of the bush and grass ahead of the fire season.
"There's no part of the state which does not run the risk of impact of bush and grass fires particularly this year. It's not just a risk west of the Great Divide.
"It's critical that people now take the time to prepare ahead of the fire season."
With strong winds still blowing across the Hunter fire crews remained on the scene overnight and into Sunday to ensure it did not reignite.
NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW units and a waterbombing aircraft were swung into action after the blaze was spotted about 1pm.
By 2pm a "Watch and Act" alert was issued and residents along Young Street were advised to leave their homes if they were not prepared.
Fire and Rescue NSW had local crews quickly on scene doing property protection freeing up Rural Fire Service units to control and extinguishing the fire in the bush.
Operational officer Burford said the crews did a great job in very trying conditions, but Saturday's fire was a stark warning of just how quickly fires can take hold.
"It's important to know that whatever time of the year it is fire can pose a danger particularly when we have days like those we saw over the weekend with those very strong gusting winds if a fire were to start it can spread very quickly," she said.
"Three obviously very wet years has seen prolific grass growth in particular, right across NSW.
"That's certainly our primary care, but in saying that there's also those pocket of bushland around Illawarra, Greater Sydney and the Hunter where it wasn't necessarily touched by the 2019-20 fires and there has been substantial growth there as well."
Ms Burford said while they did not expect a repeat of the devastating 2019-20 fires, the fuel on the ground was drying quickly and there was increased risk of fire.
"It's not going to be as devastating as the 2019-20 fire season, but in saying that it is going to be at the very least a normal fire season because we haven't seen that for the last couple of years with all that wet weather," she said.
Ms Burford said it was important to begin preparations and that there were plenty of simple helpful guidelines on the RFS website.
"We actually lose more homes from ember attack than the actual fire. That's small, smouldering pieces of fuel which can be picked up by wind and travel kilometres in front of the fire front in some case," she said.
"They can start spot fires and that's what we're worried about when we talk about fire getting into your gutters or roof cavity.
"There are some really simple steps that anyone can do on a day off or if you are working from home.
"Things like making sure you've got a hose that reaches all the way around your home. Making sure your lawns are mowed, your trees are trimmed back so you don't have any branches overhanging the roof.
"Things like patching up holes if you've got them in the roof.
