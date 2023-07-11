Singleton locals are being encouraged to get their hands dirty at a community planting day in Robinson Reserve as part of National Tree Day.
National Tree Day encourages people to get outdoors, connect with nature and their community, and together do something great for their local environment.
Over 1000 native and locally significant tube stock varieties will be planted at Singleton's National Tree Day event on Sunday 30 July from 11am-2pm.
Damian Morris, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning said thousands of native trees, grasses and shrubs have been planted in Robinson Reserve as part of National Tree Day in the past decade.
"Robinson Reserve tells an incredible story of intergenerational action by Council and the community. It's a collaboration that's created a thriving natural corridor in the heart of Singleton Heights and some valuable biodiversity and liveability outcomes," he said.
"Looking at mapping of the area from over the past decade, you can truly see the progression in the tree growth and the positive impact it's had on the wildlife that call Robinson Reserve home.
"I'd encourage everyone to pitch in at this year's National Tree Day event and contribute to creating a sustainable Singleton now and for generations to come."
The entire community is welcome to get involved in Singleton's National Tree Day event on 30 July.
All event participants will receive a free bag of compost made from the green material collected from local households via the Organics Service.
The day will also include free children's activities and a free barbecue lunch at the conclusion of planting.
Volunteer registration will occur on site prior to participation on the day.
Children under 18 years old must be registered by a parent/guardian and supervised at all times.
All participants should wear sun-safe clothing (including a hat) and sturdy shoes and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.
Planting resources will be available. However, participants are encouraged to bring along their own gloves on the day.
Planet Ark's National Tree Day is Australia's largest tree planting and nature care day.
For more information about Singleton's National Tree Day event go to:
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
