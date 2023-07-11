The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

Join the community for National Tree Day on Sunday July 30 tree planting at Robinson Reserve

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:21am, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyn MacBain - Singleton Tidy Towns, Bonnie Wilson Singleton Council Sustainability Projects Officer, Phoebe Wilson and Denise Harris Singleton Lions Club. Picture supplied.
Lyn MacBain - Singleton Tidy Towns, Bonnie Wilson Singleton Council Sustainability Projects Officer, Phoebe Wilson and Denise Harris Singleton Lions Club. Picture supplied.

Singleton locals are being encouraged to get their hands dirty at a community planting day in Robinson Reserve as part of National Tree Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.