First announced in 2015 the much anticipated flyover at the intersection of the Golden and New England highways is now operational

By Louise Nichols
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:46am
No more stop signs and queues - the flyover at the intersection of the Golden and New England highways at Belford opens. Picture Louise Nichols.
Having stood with the then NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay at the height of the 2015 NSW election when he announced, as part of the Coalition's successful bid for re-election, that a flyover would be built at the intersection of the New England and Golden highways, it was a pleasure to stand beside the now completed roadworks and note the difference it has made to that part of our road network.

