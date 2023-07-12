Have a planning issue you wish to discuss or understand better then here is your chance.
Singleton council's team of planners and certifiers are heading out of the office once again and making it easier for locals to get development advice.
Anyone looking to renovate, build a house or make improvements to their property are being encouraged to head along to council's second ever Planning in the Park event in Branxton on Tuesday, July 18.
There, locals will be able to speak to council's Development and Environmental Services team about their plans in an informal setting and without the need for an appointment.
Damian Morris, council's acting director infrastructure and planning said the first Planning in the Park event at Mount Olive Hall in April was an overwhelming success, seeing plenty of locals drop in for advice on a wide range of topics.
"Planning and development can be daunting, especially for people who aren't involved in the process on a regular basis and the legislation may seem overwhelming," he said.
"Our team is always here to help residents navigate the development process, but we want to make it even easier for people, which is why we're bringing our knowledge and experience to them.
"We had 20 people drop into our first Planning in the Park event with questions about tourism and visitor accommodation, farm buildings, dual occupancies, weeds, heritage, mining, subdivision, to the gas pipeline and even the golf club.
"Staff were able to answer questions and there was overwhelming feedback that we should continue these drop-ins, which we have taken on board."
Development and Environmental Services' brief includes:
Council's second Planning in the Park event will be held in the Branxton Community Hall in Bowen Street, Branxton on Tuesday, July 18, between 2pm-5pm.
