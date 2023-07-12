What should you be looking at in a modern office?

The world is constantly evolving, and your office should be too.

When we ask our minds to conjure up an image of an office, the result is pretty bleak - a beige room filled with beige cubicles and overtired employees in beige clothing. Luckily, this is not the reality of a modern office. Office spaces have evolved from gloom to glamour, with modern design concepts focusing on employee satisfaction.

Ideally, your office space should boost moods and creativity. You don't want your employees to dread coming to work. If you're looking to enhance your office space, consider implementing a few of these features.

Revolutionise your layout

In addition to making your office space feel bigger, an open-plan layout offers more space to collaborate and move around. You don't need to commit to an open layout for every area of your office.

In fact, offering several workspaces (and rest spaces) may boost productivity and offer a sensible solution for every situation. You can have closed rooms for confidential meetings, quiet and solitary workspaces for employees who need some downtime or privacy, break spaces where employees can recharge alone or as a group, and even outdoor spaces to work or spend lunch breaks. Employees can decide whether they'd like to socialise or work alone. Gone are the days of employees heading for the only quiet space- usually the toilet- to catch their breath and rest their senses.

Good quality work materials

Having a productive and creative day at work is pretty difficult when you're sitting on an uncomfortable chair and using a desktop from 2005. Investing in quality furniture and technology may cost you more upfront, but it will save you from having to continuously replace poor-quality materials every few months and it may save your employee from back or neck pain in the long run.

Investing in ergonomic chairs, optional standing desks, and even unconventional furniture like bean bag chairs or gym balls can make your employees comfortable and encourage them to move around freely, saving them from burnout and even long-term medical issues.

Modern technology should be woven seamlessly into your office space, allowing for communication and opportunities for remote work arrangements. Your employees should be able to work from wherever they are in the office, so fast, reliable Wi-Fi is a must. It is also crucial that your technology is compatible with a variety of devices, and that your employees are able to recharge their devices.

Furniture and technology aren't the only things you should be investing in. A quality security system is imperative, especially with employee theft in Australia being so high.

Make communication easy

Both online and in-person communication is essential in a modern office, and employees should feel free to communicate openly and freely, whether they're reporting workplace theft or making creative suggestions.

There are many ways to stimulate communication and collaboration, from the layout of your office space to the way you incorporate social networking into your workplace. To ensure communication flows freely, your employees must feel comfortable speaking up.

Reduced noise levels

A noisy workspace can decrease morale and productivity. While communication and freedom to move around are encouraged, you don't want your employees to become overwhelmed by noise. You can reduce noise by providing designated quiet spaces, integrating noise-reducing materials like glass partitions and acoustic wall panelling, allowing employees to wear noise-cancelling headphones, and introducing plants into your indoor workspace to absorb sound.

Fun (and functional) decor

The visual aesthetics of your office can either inspire or bore your employees. Ensure your workspace is well lit (utilise natural lighting if possible), and consider a biophilic design, this means bringing nature inside the office with plants, natural materials, or even a water feature.

Enhance the mood with artwork, pops of colour, and even scents. In addition to this, make sure your space is clean and well-organised

Focus on wellness

It is important for business owners to focus on their employees' overall health and wellness. A thoughtfully designed office space can do a lot to boost employee morale, but there is more to it than the physical space around them.

You don't want your employees to dread work - in many ways, it should feel like a second home, since they'll be spending a lot of time there. Incorporating wellness areas such as a sensory room, gym, prayer room, sleep pods, mother's room (for new parents to express milk or take a breather), or an outdoor space can work wonders. These aren't always possible due to limited space or other factors, but there are many other ways to focus on employee wellness.

Allowing self-expression, like allowing employees to wear casual clothes (as long as they're inoffensive and appropriate), can make them feel comfortable and motivated, as can celebrating diversity and flexibility.



Encouraging them to be open about mental health and having a mental health professional, like a counsellor, available can also make a huge difference. Consider filling the breakroom fridge with healthy snacks, having a yogi come in to lead a yoga or meditation session, offering bike storage to encourage employees to ride to work, or even hiring a food or coffee van to come for a day. Little things like this can make your employees love their job.