The dangers of asbestos: 5 things Singleton residents should know

Whether you're renovating, demolishing, or disposing of asbestos, enlist the help of trained professionals. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In 2003, Australia banned asbestos, a fibrous mineral historically favoured in construction for its heat resistance and insulation properties. The ban followed the alarming rise in cases of mesothelioma and other life-threatening conditions linked to this material.

Like many townships with older structures, Singleton may still have buildings containing significant amounts of asbestos. The challenge lies not only in identifying and safely removing it but also in increasing community awareness about its associated risks.

This article outlines five critical aspects every Singleton resident should know when dealing with asbestos.

First, it's the prevalence rate.

1. The prevalence of asbestos

Australian homes constructed before the 1980s often contain asbestos, a testament to the once-thriving asbestos industry in the country.

According to the National Asbestos Profile for Australia (2017), Australia had one of the highest per capita asbestos consumption rates worldwide. With over a century of asbestos mining, Australia halted production in 1983.

However, the country's reliance on the mineral didn't stop there. Beyond local production, it extensively imported asbestos for use in the manufacturing and construction sectors until the late 1980s.

Older townships like Singleton may still house buildings with a substantial asbestos presence today. Recognizing the myriad health risks associated with the material, government and private entities have adopted safety measures for its disposal. You can visit https://sydneyasbestos.com/ or any other site near you to learn more about the process.

2. Health risks of asbestos

According to the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency, Australia battles one of the world's highest rates of asbestos-related diseases (ARDs). This health crisis persists despite a ban on asbestos importation and use.

When inhaled, the invisible asbestos fibres can cause damage at the cellular level, which leads to illnesses such as:

Lung cancer - Particularly for smokers, asbestos exposure significantly increases the risk of developing lung cancer.

Mesothelioma - This is a rare form of cancer that affects the lining of the lungs (pleura) and the lining of the lower digestive tract (peritoneum). Mesothelioma is almost exclusively caused by asbestos exposure.

Asbestosis - A chronic lung disease causing scarring of lung tissue and shortness of breath. Asbestosis typically occurs after prolonged exposure to asbestos.

The National Asbestos Profile (NAP) predicts around 19,400 new mesothelioma cases in Australia before the 21st century's end. However, they also emphasise continued control measures to reduce present and future risks associated with asbestos.

3. Do it yourself (DIY) dangers

Many residents of Singleton enjoy engaging in DIY projects. However, if your home contains asbestos, such activities can unwittingly expose you and your family to this hazardous material. As described in the NAP report, this scenario is creating 'the third wave of asbestos sufferers'.

This third wave largely consists of DIY enthusiasts who, in making home improvements, come into direct contact with asbestos. Alarmingly, estimates suggest that one in every three new mesothelioma cases diagnosed in Australia belongs to this third wave.

Before embarking on any DIY project, having your home professionally assessed for asbestos is crucial. If it's detected, don't risk DIY removal. Instead, employ expert services to ensure its safe and thorough extraction.

4. Asbestos disposal

Disposing of asbestos waste in regular bins is ill-conceived due to its severe health hazards. Disturbing or breaking down asbestos releases microscopic fibres into the air, which, when inhaled, can lead to asbestos-related illnesses.

Also, regular waste disposal methods like landfills or incineration do not safely contain or destroy these fibres. Asbestos can release fibres into the air in a landfill, while incineration releases them into the environment.

That's why asbestos waste disposal must take place at designated facilities equipped to handle it safely. These facilities follow specific procedures such as sealing the asbestos in air-tight containers and burying it deep underground.

The following good practices can come in handy if you encounter asbestos in your house:

Contact your local council for guidance on asbestos disposal. Singleton Council, for instance, provides a detailed procedure

When handling asbestos waste, use appropriate protective equipment, including respirators and disposable coveralls.

Never break asbestos material into smaller pieces for easier disposal, as it can release fibres into the air.

Always follow safe, legal methods for asbestos disposal to protect yourself and the community.

5. Legal obligations

Australian law has strict regulations about managing asbestos risks. As a property owner or employer, you must:

Identify and record any asbestos in your property.

Inform anyone who may come into contact with the asbestos, such as tenants or workers.

Have a management plan in place to prevent asbestos exposure.

Penalties for non-compliance are severe and can include hefty fines or even imprisonment.

In conclusion

Your health and that of your community is paramount. Whether you're renovating, demolishing, or disposing of asbestos, enlist the help of trained professionals.