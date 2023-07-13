Year 6 student at Singleton Public School, Peyton Tull, is looking forward to her first appearance at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA).
The 12-year-old has been selected as a member of the Hunter's 7s ruby team and will head to the state competition in September.
Between now and then there will be plenty of training sessions in Newcastle and Maitland with her Hunter team members.
She plays centre in 7s and likes the space on the field in this version of the game.
This year is plays U15s with the Singleton Bulls mixed team having previously played inside centre for the U12s.
"I did do a year of netball but I now enjoy rugby especially tackling and cleaning out ruck," she said.
"Lots to do in rugby."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
