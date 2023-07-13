Standing in a state of the art 60 cow rotary dairy capable of handling 2000 cows milked three times a day, its hard to recall the times when 60 cows milked in a walk-through dairy was pretty standard in the industry.
The Redgrove family, Nundah Pastoral, Scotts Flat near Singleton. is one of the industry's survivors and is the only family dairyfarm in the Hunter that has gone from 60 cows and a walk-through to 780 cows and a new rotary dairy.
John Redgrove can remember those earlier times when the Singleton district supported 300 family dairyfarms.
"Today there are just 12 dairies left in the Singleton district - most went post deregulation from 2000 onwards," he said.
"Low milk prices combined high inputs costs took most of them out."
But with their processor Lactalis paying just shy of 90c/litre for their milk, Mr Redgrove and his son Daniel say things are looking pretty good at the moment.
"It would be nice to be receiving 105c/lt but where we are now is better than we have been in the past," said Daniel.
Of course there are headwinds - energy costs, grain prices and the price and difficulty of buying fertilsers, but that all said the Redgroves reckon the dairy industry was well worth sticking with during those tough years after deregulation.
They have taken a multi-prong approach to ensuring their dairy farm is sustainable for future generations.
Having been dairying and farming on their Hunter River property since the 1880s the family have seen plenty of changes during that time along with plenty of floods and droughts.
Making Nundah Pastoral as resilient as possible is at the heart of their latest investments, a new 60 cow rotary dairy and the installation of 100kw of solar power on top of the 60kw already operating.
Their next planned investment will be their fourth cow shed and 100kw more solar generation which will be used to charge batteries to power the dairy and cow sheds during the night.
"We have been milking in the rotary dairy for a month and where we needed two people to milk 200 cows/hour in the herringbone dairy, we are now milking 380 head in the same period using one person," said Daniel.
The family are currently milking 780 cows but the rotary set up could handle 2000 cows being milked three times a day.
In six weeks Daniel said they would start milking their herd three times a day.
"We don't manually touch the cows except to put on the milking machines everything else is done automatically - cup removers, teat spraying and health checks through the collars the cows wear," he said.
The milking herd is housed in three nearby sheds in what are described as compost barns with an attached feed pad and open grassed area.
The transition from a grazing operation to a barn feeding system began five years ago and followed Daniel's overseas trips to see what was working, in particular, in the US dairy industry.
Today all the milking cows are barn housed. The feed pads are cleaned twice daily with the waste water stored and eventually sprayed on the pastures.
The covered compost barn is never cleaned. When it was first built it had 400mm of sawdust placed on the floor and then the cows moved in.
Its only maintenance is a twice daily chisel plough through the compost. There are also fans in each shed that keep the cows cool in summer and ensure the compost remains dry.
In a true test for the sheds, last year's July floods saw the cows were completely unaffected neither their production or health was impacted as they were literally high and dry.
"The only adverse flood impact on the dairy itself was we were forced to dump one day of production when the milk tanker could not get through the Scotts Flat Road due to floodwaters," Daniel said.
"That was testament to taking the cows off a grazing system and placing them in a shed environment - they remained dry and well feed despite the flood."
The milkers diet is 60 per cent homegrown corn silage with others grains such as canola, hay, straw and molasses added to the mix.
As the family farm has evolved and expanded to now include 485 hectare (1200 acres) at the home property at Scott Flats and another 182ha (450 acres) at Scone, where the heifers are run from six month to calving, so has their workforce expanded.
Today there are 11 full-time employees and seven casuals working for the family.
Attracting and retaining the right staff is no easy matter for agricultural enterprises, especially in a district like Singleton, which offers plenty of well paid mining jobs.
But the Redgroves have found providing their full time staff with accommodation helps them a great deal in finding the right staff and retaining those workers.
During the visit to the farm by NSW National leader Dugald Saunders there was a discussion on the importance of training for agricultural workers.
AgSkilled has delivered industry-led, fee-free courses to more than 5,400 people across the cropping, cotton, viticulture and horticulture sectors, before being expanded to include livestock in February.
Mr Saunders wants to see this program continue into the future with the NSW Labor Government committing funding for another 12 months.
"We currently have a few young people who are looking to leave school and get involved in the business and industry specific training would be really helpful to get them up to speed," Daniel said.
"We are always looking for skilled staff in the dairy industry and this program will go a long way to help people learn the ins and outs of the sector."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
