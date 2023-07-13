The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Roosters to play first men's and women's Hunter Central Coast AFL games since Hunter Valley bus crash

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 14 2023 - 9:09am, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton's Rose Point Park. Picture by Simone De Peak
Singleton's Rose Point Park. Picture by Simone De Peak

The Singleton Roosters are set to make an emotional return to the Hunter Central Coast AFL on Saturday when they play their first men's and women's matches since the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.