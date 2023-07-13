The Singleton Roosters are set to make an emotional return to the Hunter Central Coast AFL on Saturday when they play their first men's and women's matches since the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
In what will be an historic day for the shattered club, which lost several members in the June 11 accident at Greta, their women's Black Diamond Cup (first grade) and men's Black Diamond Shield (third grade) teams will run out at Rose Point Park for the first time in almost two months.
NSW Premier Chris Minns is expected to attend Saturday's games.
Nadene, she would really want us to get back into it and have a crack. She was always one to tell us, especially myself, to get out there and hit 'em hard but hit 'em fair. Go out there and have fun.- Dylan Hixon
The club, Singleton community and family members only said goodbye to women's coach Nadene McBride and her daughter Kyah, who captained the side, at the club's home ground in a funeral service on Monday.
They were the last of the 10 victims who died in the crash to be farewelled locally.
"It's going to be a very emotional weekend," Singleton Roosters president Dylan Hixon told ACM on Thursday.
"Everyone is excited to get back, but not only just to show people that we're OK, but the people that we lost - that's what they would have wanted."
No Singleton Roosters senior team has played since the crash, which occurred after a player's wedding at a Hunter Valley winery and also left 25 other passengers injured.
The Singleton women's team is drawn to take on Cardiff Hawks from 12pm.
The men's side faces The Entrance-Bateau Bay at 2.20pm.
Hixon, who took over the Roosters' presidency ahead of this season from Nadene McBride, said a decision had been made in recent weeks to return to the two competitions after extensive consultation with players and officials.
"Nadene, she would really want us to get back into it and have a crack," he said.
"She was always one to tell us, especially myself, to get out there and hit 'em hard but hit 'em fair. Go out there and have fun.
"And I think that's what we're mostly going to do this weekend. We're not worried if we win or lose.
"It's more about just getting out there as a club, and trying to get back to normality a bit.
"Obviously they're always going to be on our minds. It's just a hard time."
Singleton made the difficult decision to withdraw their men's Black Diamond Cup side from that competition earlier this month following the deaths of key players.
AFL Hunter Central Coast called off all fixtures, seniors and juniors, the weekend (June 17-18) after the crash and Singleton's sides have since forfeited their recent fixtures.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
