NSW Premier visits Singleton to announce $1.7m in funding for Singleton Roosters facilities at Cook Park that will include a permanent memorial for those club members who lost their lives at Greta on June 11

Updated July 15 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:26pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns visited Singleton on Saturday to announce $1.7 million towards the expansion of the Singleton Roosters AFC clubhouse and facilities at Cook Park that will include a permanent memorial element to acknowledge those who lost their lives.

