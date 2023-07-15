Readers are advised that this report may contain the names and images of deceased First Nations people.
NSW Premier Chris Minns visited Singleton on Saturday to announce $1.7 million towards the expansion of the Singleton Roosters AFC clubhouse and facilities at Cook Park that will include a permanent memorial element to acknowledge those who lost their lives.
He attended the first games of the women's and men's Singleton Roosters AFL teams since the Greta bus tragedy on the evening of June 11 that claimed ten lives.
It was an emotional return for the Roosters to the Hunter Central Coast AFL with their women's Black Diamond Cup (first grade) and men's Black Diamond Shield (third grade) as the teams run out at Cook Park for the first time in five weeks with all players wearing black armbands.
No Singleton Roosters senior team has played since the crash, which occurred after a player's wedding at a Hunter Valley winery and also left 25 other passengers injured.
The club, Singleton community and family members only said goodbye to women's coach Nadene McBride and her daughter Kyah, who captained the side, at the club's home ground in a funeral service on Monday.
They were the last of the 10 victims who died in the crash to be farewelled locally.
The previous Friday another leading member of the side Tori Cowburn's funeral was held at All Saints Anglican Church.
