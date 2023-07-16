Todd Howlett caps off big week with win at Scone races

Lower Belford trainer Todd Howlett capped off a big week with victory by four-year-old gelding Talons at Scone on Friday.
The win followed a Sydney win with Miss Kojiki ridden by Madeline Owen at Canterbury on Wednesday, a treble at Gunnedah on Tuesday and victory with Tanglewood ($1.50) ridden by Aaron Bullock at the Grafton Carnival on Sunday.
Talons was ridden by Grant Buckley and finished half-a-length ahead of the Paul Perry trained See You Again ridden by Kody Nestor in race five the Class 1 Hcp over 1300 metrest. Herne Hill ridden by Darryl McLellan and trained by Muswellbrook's Justin Bowen was third.
Speaking to NSW Country and Picnic Racing about his Gunnedah success, Howlett said it was a great day.
"It definitely is nice to get a few winners; I have had a quiet run, but I thought the right horses were starting to come through," he said.
"I thought they were chances and that they should run nice races, but I never expected to win all three races."
Apart from a double to Newcastle jockey Andrew Gibbons, there were no other multiple race winners at Scone.
Gibbons had the first of his two wins aboard Roclind Lad in race two the Country Boosted Maiden Hcp over 1300 metres.
He won the final race aboard the Kris Lees trained Extessive.
Scone trainer Scott Singleton off the day with victory to Storm's End ridden by Mitchell Bell in the 3YO Maiden Hcp over 1100m.
Local connections also saluted in race four when three-year-old geld Competition ridden by Ronald Simpson won for Scone trainer Cameron Crockett.
Scone trainer Rodney Northam's four-year-old mare Bootscooter, ridden by Chelsea Hillier. was a popular winner in race race six over 1700m.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.