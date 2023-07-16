The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Todd Howlett caps off big week with win at Scone races

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:36am, first published July 16 2023 - 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Howlett caps off big week with win at Scone races
Todd Howlett caps off big week with win at Scone races

Lower Belford trainer Todd Howlett capped off a big week with victory by four-year-old gelding Talons at Scone on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.