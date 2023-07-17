The transformation of Singleton sporting facilities continues with construction of the new $1.25million Amenities Building kicking off in Cook Park this week.
Work is currently underway at the nearby netball grounds and on Saturday the NSW Premier visited Singleton to announce $1.7m in funding towards the expansion of the Singleton Roosters AFC clubhouse and facilities that will include a permanent memorial element to acknowledge those who lost their lives Greta bus tragedy on June 11.
Among those who died in the crash were a number of Roosters' players and former players.
Commenting on the athletic amenities building Damian Morris, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning said the project was just one of many in the 2023/24 financial year, with almost $10million being invested in upgrading, replacing, and building new sports infrastructure, enhancing the town's status as one of the leading sports destinations in the region.
The new building follows the opening of the new long jump pit, which was completed in Cook Park in 2021, and will include inclusive and fully accessible amenities, training room, canteen, bathrooms, and equipment storage areas for both athletics and cricket clubs.
"We're working very closely with our sports clubs to deliver the highest standard of sporting facilities for our residents now and into the future, and open up opportunities for new competitions and activities, as well as help attract regional sporting events to the area," Mr Morris said.
"The construction of this new amenities building signifies a new era for Singleton Track and Field, and is a major piece of the puzzle in their move to Cook Park from Alroy Oval."
Mr Morris said that Council worked in partnership with Singleton Track and Field on the concept design of the facility, following the completion of their Masterplan, which was funded by a Singleton Council sports grant.
"This multi-million-dollar facility will go a long way to help develop future athletes not only in Singleton, but the wider Hunter Region and beyond," he said.
"Construction works will also correspond with the installation of new spectator tiered seating at the front of the new facility, and new lighting for the field.
"Council recognises the value of sport and recreation to supporting the wellbeing of our community in a range or ways and is taking considerable action to provide the highest quality facilities."
Construction of the new Athletics Amenities Building will begin on Tuesday 18 July and are expected to be completed by December, weather permitted.
The Athletics Building is funded by the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program and Council.
