Singleton hits the ground running with construction to begin on new Athletics Amenities Building

Updated July 17 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:32pm
The transformation of Singleton sporting facilities continues with construction of the new $1.25million Amenities Building kicking off in Cook Park this week.

