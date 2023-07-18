The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

A multi-agency campaign supported by landholders is tackling a growing problem with wild dogs and foxes in the Hunter

Updated July 18 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Controlling feral pests to protect native wildlife and domestic livestock from foxes and wild dogs in the Hunter Valley has seen around 37,000 aerial baits delivered this autumn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.