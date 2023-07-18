Controlling feral pests to protect native wildlife and domestic livestock from foxes and wild dogs in the Hunter Valley has seen around 37,000 aerial baits delivered this autumn.
This control campaign was the result of a partnership between landholders, Hunter Local Land Services, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Forestry Corp and Crown Lands .
The work was carried out as part of strategic pest animal control program, leading to the protection of significant agricultural and environmental assets.
A range of control techniques are being implemented, including on ground and aerial baiting, as well as trapping to reduce predation on populations of native animals throughout the Hunter.
Hunter Local Land Services General Manager, Brett Miners said ground baiting, trapping programs and aerial baiting have been an important initiative to address the fox and wild dog numbers across the region.
"Foxes and wild dogs have a devastating impact on wildlife and livestock. Control programs aim to reduce predator numbers, in turn reducing loss of native animals and livestock," said Mr Miners.
"Some of our most precious native fauna, such as Brush Tailed Rock Wallabies and Manning River Turtles are directly threatened by fox and wild dog predation, and it takes many years of work between private landholders and public land managers to reduce predation levels to make it safe for them."
Hunter Local Land Services Biosecurity staff attended 570 property visits with landholders and delivered over 53,000 baits as part of the ground baiting program over the last four months, as well as running several weeks of wild dog trapping schools to equip landholders with a range of control options.
In addition, Hunter Local Land Services took part in an Aerial Baiting Program, with 37,000 baits distributed by air in the Autumn program, covering 50,000 Ha.
Upper Hunter beef and sheep producer, and Chairman of the Hunter Valley Combined Wild Dog Association, Frank Bragg congratulated Local Land Services on the programs being conducted throughout the Hunter.
"These programs are invaluable as a landholder and without the assistance of LLS, we would be in real trouble when it comes to the significant impacts of wild dogs and foxes across the region," Mr Bragg said.
"Through working with Local Land Services, landholders and other key stakeholders, it really instils confidence that the wild dog and fox problem can be contained."
Landholders are encouraged to contact Hunter Local Land Services if they are having issues with wild dogs on 1300 795 299 or www.hunter.lls.nsw.gov.au .
