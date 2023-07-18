Singleton Council is making tracks on extending footpaths, shared pathways and cycling networks across the local government area, and everyone is invited to have their say on what projects they want to see brought to life.
The local community is invited to vote on where they would like to see footpaths and cycleways installed over the next five years, helping to shape the draft Singleton Walking and Cycling Plan.
Damian Morris, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning said filling the gaps to create uninterrupted connections for pedestrians and cyclists was already underway through Council's Delivery Program.
He said the Singleton Walking and Cycling Plan would provide a comprehensive and integrated approach to promoting and improving active transport across the Singleton area, driven by the needs and priorities of the community.
"Our community told us that footpaths and shared pathways were their top priority in the Create Singleton 2032 Community Strategic Plan, and I'm pleased to say that only one year into our 10-year plan, we're already delivering," Mr Morris said.
"We're now working on developing the Singleton Walking and Cycling Plan, and we're looking for input from our community to ensure we're delivering pathways and cycleways in the places you want and need them the most.
"The Plan won't just go to the heart of improving and extending our existing walking and bicycle network - it will also help us support active travel near our schools and encourage tourism by creating connectivity across the landscape for walking and cycling, which was also identified as a key action in the new Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan.
"It's easy for everyone to have a say - from now until 11 August, simply drop a pin on our online social pinpoint board, complete the online survey or attend one of the face-to-face drop-in sessions."
Face-to-face drop-in sessions will be held on:
