The Singleton Art Prize will celebrates its 40th birthday on Friday night.
Organised and hosted by the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter, Singleton Art Prize, is one of the state's largest regional art competitions.
This week volunteers have been busy sorting the hanging the 610 entries received for this year's event.
Held at the Civic Centre the officially opening will take place on Friday night July 21 from 6:00pm.
Come along and enjoy an evening of refreshments, music and art.
Tickets still available: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1057180?fbclid=IwAR2oW6kcouYs5qK0jtU4h4Be3HEPKVCiDDW9xZahooUCQZ9uGuTrU0cZgl8
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.