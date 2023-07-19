The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

This year marks the 40th birthday for the acclaimed Singleton Art Prize - opening night Friday July 21 from 6:00pm

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Gausden with one of the entries in the contemporary section of the Singleton Art Prize.
David Gausden with one of the entries in the contemporary section of the Singleton Art Prize.

The Singleton Art Prize will celebrates its 40th birthday on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.