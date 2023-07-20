Six green flags to look out for when hiring tradies

This is branded content.
There are many different ways to find a tradie in Australia.
You could scour local directories, flip through the Yellow Pages, jump on Google, or even just ask your friends and neighbours for referrals.
Regardless of which pathway you do choose when hunting for a suitable tradesman, it can still feel a bit daunting to open your home to these independent contractors.
But forget all the dramatised news stories of callouts gone wrong for a second here.
Truth be told, finding reliable tradies doesn't have to be as rare as they say it is.
In fact, there are some easy ways that consumers can determine whether or not a tradesman is the right fit for their next repair or renovation project before they even sign any contracts. How?
We'll be sharing six positive signs (or 'green flags'!) to look out for the next time you're seeking out a tradie for a domestic callout.
The first thing that many of us are likely to do when calling up tradesmen or scrolling through their websites, is to just seek a little more clarification on what licences, accreditation, and qualifications they've attained.
Checking the qualifications and training of your shortlisted tradies can help provide additional peace of mind that your candidates are equipped with all the experience they need to handle your job with expert care.
In other words, it's perfectly reasonable for prospective clients like you to ask for their qualifications.
If any tradesmen are hesitant or generally aren't amenable to providing these details, then you can gauge future communications with them aren't likely to feel very transparent. Contrastingly, if any tradies readily provide their licensing and qualifications, then accept their amenability as a vote of confidence.
One of the other preliminary steps we take before hiring tradespeople is securing a quote on the work we're needing to get done. Tradies that are able to provide no-obligation quotes are more likely to possess a strong understanding of the work that they do, and are thus able to paint a realistic picture of the scope and scale of your project.
Collecting quotes can naturally also help you finetune your search for a suitable tradie to handle your next job. After all, price is guaranteed to be a major factor for all of us when it comes to hiring tradies.
You want to make sure that you're never overpaying for a service, but there can actually be dangers to 'underpaying' as well.
For instance, the work provided may not be exactly what you need, or it could be done to a lower standard. With that in mind, it's recommended that consumers get at least three quotes for larger jobs so that you can establish an average price for the work you're looking to have completed.
Once you've accepted a quote and are looking to sign a contract with a selected tradesperson, you're likely to receive a request for an upfront deposit. This is a standard practice for many trades businesses, as it provides good faith that the scheduled work will go ahead.
But there is such a thing as an unreasonably sized deposit, so if the requested deposit seems too large in comparison to your quoted price, then trust your gut and inquire about this cost with your tradesperson. As a general rule, most tradespeople request a deposit that totals anywhere between 5-10% of their overall quoted price. Anything higher than this should be regarded as a red flag, as it may imply that the trades service you've hired doesn't have the capital to take on your work themselves, thus requesting that larger deposit.
And if you're looking to hire a contractor for home renovation or construction projects, remember that there are actually legal restrictions on how large a requested upfront deposit can be. According to Fair Trading NSW, contractors cannot ask for a deposit that's over 10 percent of the total estimated cost of the works set to be completed. If you do receive a quote that's over 10%, then we recommend making a formal complaint through Fair Trading NSW.
If you've hired a tradesperson that has provided a reasonable upfront deposit, however, then you can confidently consider this to be yet another green flag.
Another surefire sign that you're working with a highly professional and reliable tradie is simply that they arrive on worksites when they say they'll be there and with all the tools and equipment that they'll need to conduct their work.
This means working in accordance with the project timeline provided to you, without having to take unexpected breaks during the day to source tools and equipment that they didn't have on their person.
Considering that tradespeople like plumbers or electricians typically work at a premium hourly rate for most jobs, maintaining punctuality and preparedness can be a courtesy and a sign of respect for their clients.
Chronic lateness without reason can naturally lead to feelings of mistrust between tradies and clients.
That being said, there are always plenty of reasonable explanations for being late, so tradespeople who do have valid excuses shouldn't be held to this particular rule.
So long as they communicate with you and alert you to any changes in schedule as soon as they can, then you can be rest assured that they do indeed value maintaining their punctuality and preparedness.
We've alluded to the power of transparent communications throughout this guide, but this particular green flag does deserve a section all on its own. Why?
There's no denying that a fair amount of trust goes into working with tradies. After all, these are professionals who are tasked with conducting repairs and maintenance jobs around one of our most valuable assets: our homes.
Opening your homes to tradies does come with its own share of risks, including the risks of any accidental damage or injuries that may occur during work amongst many others.
So it's only reasonable to expect that your tradesperson is dedicated to treating your house like it's their very own, conducting themselves with only the utmost professionalism and maintaining consideration for you and your family.
Thankfully, it's pretty easy to gauge whether tradies are going to maintain transparent communications from the get-go. Because they will literally show you exactly what their communication style will be. From here, it's up to you to decide whether this style works for you.
Finally, one of the best ways of determining whether you're working with an exceptional tradesperson is just reading up on what other people think of them. Reading client testimonials can be a great way to help you gauge what you can expect when working with your selected candidate.
On another note, reading client testimonials can also help you identify any potentially fraudulent or dodgy trades businesses earlier rather than later. If there are any reviews online that assert the completed work wasn't up to a good standard or the work didn't align with the information provided in their contract, then you may be able to dodge a bullet by looking elsewhere.
If a tradie or trades business has glowing reviews, however, then you can be rest assured that you're getting good value for your money.
So long as you keep these six factors in mind, you should have no issue finding tradies that are equipped with everything that they need to complete your next property maintenance or repair job to an excellent standard.
