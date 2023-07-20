Six green flags to look out for when hiring tradies

But there is such a thing as an unreasonably sized deposit, so if the requested deposit seems too large in comparison to your quoted price, then trust your gut and inquire about this cost with your tradesperson. As a general rule, most tradespeople request a deposit that totals anywhere between 5-10% of their overall quoted price. Anything higher than this should be regarded as a red flag, as it may imply that the trades service you've hired doesn't have the capital to take on your work themselves, thus requesting that larger deposit.