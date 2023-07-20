The Singleton Argus
Slow Food Singleton would love to hear from any interested gardeners who would like to be part of the local 'Edible Garden Trail' in September

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:02am, first published 8:59am
Local community group Slow Food Singleton will hold its second 'Edible Garden Trail' around Singleton and surrounding districts on Sunday 10, September.

