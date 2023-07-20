Local community group Slow Food Singleton will hold its second 'Edible Garden Trail' around Singleton and surrounding districts on Sunday 10, September.
The group is currently looking for local gardeners to enter their edible garden (growing vegetables or fruit) into the Trail.
Slow Food Singleton spokesperson Michelle Higgins says "we were very excited by the success of our first Trail last October, and want to run it again, with a variety of gardens for visitors to tour.
"We are seeking gardens in the Singleton Council area to open to visitors on Trail day where the gardener shows visitors around and chats with them so they learn about vegie and fruit gardening techniques, successes and failures".
Michelle says "this is not about 'perfect or pretty' gardens - we want to show a range of edible gardens: ones just getting started, or a couple of years in, established ones, tiny ones, big ones, it doesn't matter what type of vegie or fruit garden you have. It's all about sharing our local knowledge on what works and what doesn't work on our soils, in our climate, and what's practical in looking after a productive vegie and fruit garden. Our friends at Singleton Community Garden on Bathurst Street will also be part of the Trail".
Last year just before the first Edible Trail ABC's Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis visited Singleton to promote the event. He spent the morning in the Community Garden in Bathurst Street.
At the time he said these types of events, now being held regularly across the country, were the perfect way to promote and educate people about how great it is to grow your own food.
"Gardening is not about the perfect looking garden, lawn mown and non-existent weeds," he said.
"To me this community garden and so many like it now in communities large and small is what gardening is all about.
"Its about connection to food and your community. Look at you all gathered here is morning in this lovely space where you can grow and share the food that is produced."
If you are interested in adding your Singleton area edible garden to the Trail, please fill out the online form pinned to the top of the Slow Food Singleton Facebook page, or phone Jan on 6571 1348 or slowfoodsingletonsecretary@gmail.com for more information or to register your interest.
Tickets for Trail day visitors will come later - keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Slow Food Singleton is part of the worldwide Slow Food organisation - see www.slowfood.com - if you are interested in joining them please see their Facebook page above.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
