Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby believes Remy Brown will provide a consolation win at Albion Park on Saturday night after missing out on a start in the $150,000 Queensland Oaks (2138m).
Goadsby had long been eyeing the group 1 for Remy Brown but she was this week assessed by the handicapper as not having good enough form to make the field. That was despite the Kiwi filly, a four-time winner at Newcastle, having a national rating of 64, which is higher than seven of the 13 horses in the Oaks field.
Remy Brown will instead race in the $26,000 Oaks Consolation, where she has gate one, and Goadsby was confident of her chances.
"It was very, very disappointing," Goadsby said.
"I had numerous chats to the handicapper during the week to no avail. It's frustrating, but we've got a good draw in a race where she looks a good chance. It's still good stakes money."
He said Remy Brown would likely stay on for other features over the Queensland carnival, as will James Cagney, which has gate six in the group 3 4YO Championship on Saturday night.
He has won five in a row, including last start at Menangle, since coming from New Zealand.
"He keeps stepping up but it's going to be hard," Goadsby said.
"I think realistically he'll have to go back to last from that draw and he's racing some very nice horses."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
