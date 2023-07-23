The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Aaron Bullock edging ahead in Australian jockeys' premiership

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 24 2023 - 8:32am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Bullock after riding four winners at Scone on Friday. Picture Scone Race Club
Aaron Bullock after riding four winners at Scone on Friday. Picture Scone Race Club

Aaron Bullock extended his lead slightly in the Australian jockeys' premiership in a mixed weekend for the Singleton-raised hoops in title races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.