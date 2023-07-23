The Singleton Argus
Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby to fight race disqualifications after numbers mix-up

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 25 2023 - 11:22am, first published July 24 2023 - 8:27am
Trainer Aaron Goadsby. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
A comedy of errors will be examined in an appeal from trainer Aaron Goadsby after two of his runners, including the winner, were disqualified from a race on Friday night at Newcastle Paceway because they started from the wrong positions and carried the incorrect numbers.

