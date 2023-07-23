The Singleton Argus
Like their NRL counterparts the NSW team took out the final competition in the PBR State of Origin series in Cairns

Updated July 25 2023 - 11:07am, first published July 24 2023 - 8:47am
NSW bullrider Sam Woodall who ensured NSW won the final leg in the PBR State of Origin series. Picture supplied.
In a thrilling final showdown at the Cairns Convention Centre on Saturday night (July 22) Team New South Wales rose to the occasion and turned the tables on Team Queensland, claiming victory in the final leg of the PBR Origin Series in front of a sold out crowd.

