Singleton's Mayor Sue Moore is calling on the NSW government to develop a disaster response agency that is fit for purpose.
As work gets underway on repairs to Broke Road, on the outskirts of the village, 12 months after it was severely damaged in the July 2022 floods, the Mayor says the process to get this work started was too slow and involved too much red tape.
She wants the state to have a disaster response agency capable of acting quickly and decisively backed with technical expertise that local councils and communities can rely one to rebuild and rebuild back better.
"The NSW Government needs to fund process improvements to emergency management responses and disaster recovery ahead of its first budget, due to be handed down in September," Cr Moore said.
Cr Moore said a centralised agency that was properly resourced with appropriate delegations would be a "great place to start".
"The Singleton local government area is in the unique and unfortunate position of having endured five floods in 16 months between March 2021 and July 2022 - making us unofficial experts in disaster response and recovery - and we have a list of suggested improvements for the new state government," she said.
"Funding limitations, resourcing, uncertainties around responsibilities, material availability as well as overcomplicated government red tape have meant repairs to Broke Road are finally beginning 12 months on - and it's just not good enough.
"Improved processes are required, both the immediate response and ongoing recovery of disasters.
"I have already written to the Premier and his Minister to advocate for improvements including the expedition of emergency declarations, a commitment to a properly resourced centralised agency responsible for the recovery phase in emergency events."
Cr Moore said she would continue to apply pressure and lobby the state government for a faster and more streamlined response to emergency management and recovery. "While I acknowledge the amazing efforts of the multi-agency response during emergency events, including NSW Police, SES, and RFS, there are significant opportunities to better manage all aspects of emergency management," she said.
Following ongoing advocacy to the NSW Government to gain funding approval as well as extensive technical design development, the $1.2million Broke Road tender was awarded to KCE in May. Construction works began in early July and are scheduled to be completed at the end of October 2023 (weather permitting) and include the installation of new culverts, water main replacement, and resurfacing of the road.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
