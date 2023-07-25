Daniel Bates clocks up 1000 points for Singleton Bulls

Singleton fullback Daniel Bates etched his name in the record books of Singleton Rugby reaching 1000 points in a masterful performance in the local derby on Saturday.
Starting the day on 998, Bates added 25 points to his tally after three tries and five conversions in Singleton Red's 74-7 win against Singleton Black.
Bates still has a way to go before claiming the overall club record which is held by Doug Thrift who amassed 1389 point in his time as a Bull.
The comprehensive win saw Singleton Red reclaim second spot on 41 points, one-point clear of Griffins in third. The unbeaten Nelson Bay lead the comp on 58 points.
Campbell Harris, Nicholas Wald, Daniel Mallow, and Brock Warner all scored doubles and Josh Moore also crossed for a five-pointer. Ethan Maher scored Singleton Blacks try.
Cooks Hill defeated Singleton Army 57-0.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
