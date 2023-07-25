Despite wishing to have a quick chat with the Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, during her visit to Singleton last week, four Upper Hunter residents left disappointed.
The group are opposed to further expansion of coalmines in the region and the development of the Hunter Gas Pipeline and they were keen to let Minister Plibersek hear their views.
They had come to Singleton Library in support the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People (PCWP) representatives who held an hour long meeting with the Minister to discuss their S10 claims for protection of the Ravensworth Estate and surrounding lands.
The PCWP made the S10 claim under Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984 in June 2020.
They are calling on the Federal government to protect what their chairman Robert Lester described as 'hallowed ground' on the Ravensworth Estate near Singleton.
PCWP spokesperson Scott Franks says they want the area in the S10 protected for 20 years from any coal mining or other destructive developments on the site.
"The area covered by the S10 includes massacre sites of our people and we can still hear them calling out two hundred years later," he said.
"That area must be protected and that was the message I gave to Minister Plibersek."
Ravensworth Estate first developed by Dr James Bowman in the 1820s sits atop a significant coal deposit that owners Glencore were hoping to extract in their Glendell Continuation Project.
However, last year the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) rejected Glencore's proposal that included relocating the historic Ravensworth Homestead to McNamara Park in Broke.
The main reason the project was rejected was due to the cultural heritage significance of the Ravensworth Homestead.
The IPC in its determination process was given access to the Leo Report that has made a recommendation on the S10 claim to the Federal Minister. That recommendation, not publicly known, was made in June 2021.
Since the IPC rejection of the project the NSW Heritage Council has recommended the Ravensworth Homestead be listed on the state heritage register.
Asked to comment on her visit to Singleton and when a decision would be made on the S10 claim the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water said it is inappropriate to comment on applications before a decision is made.
Mr Franks said the government talks about the Voice well we hope they listen to us and protect our heritage.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.