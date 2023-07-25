The Singleton Argus
A team of technicians will use specialist equipment to pinpoint leaks in pipes, meters, and valves throughout Singleton Council's 280km water network

An Aqua Analytics technician with a leak detector. Technicians will be active across the LGA for four weeks looking for leaks in Singletons water network.
The hunt to find leaks in Singleton's water network will ramp up as Council joins the NSW Government's $12.5 million Regional Leak Reduction Program.

