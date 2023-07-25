A special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre will transport visitors to some of the most remote Aboriginal sites in the Hunter Valley, without having to leave the four walls of the gallery. 'Spirit of Place', based on the book of the same name by Wonnarua elder and former Singleton Citizen of the Year Warren Taggart in collaboration with Carol Carter and Allan Chawner, features photographs of cave shelters, rock engravings and landmarks of significant cultural importance alongside a selection of cultural objects from Uncle Warren's personal collection. For more information visit singletonartsandculturalcentre.com.au.