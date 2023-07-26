Singleton student Ash Towart will perform in front of thousands this week when she takes on an acting role in this year's ASPIRE performance.
Six months of rehearsing has finally come to fruition, and more than 150 students from across the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese set to perform at Newcastle's Civic Theatre from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.
This year, the Catholic Schools Office ASPIRE production is called The Pirate Code, and follows a group of pirates on the hunt for lost treasure, with powerful music from the likes of Queen, Adele and Pat Benetar raising emotion at every turn.
Singleton students have proven integral to this year's performance, with three of St Catherine's best acting in the show, and two involved in design.
St Catherine's Catholic College year 10 student Ash Towart will perform in the senior drama ensemble, and plays the role of Gunnar Freebody.
"I man the canons and I constantly lose body parts," she said.
"Freebody is a very free spirit, they don't like it when people tell them what to do but will do anything for their crew."
This is Miss Towart's first time performing in ASPIRE, and she said she's a bit nervous to perform at the Civic Theatre.
"It makes me stressed before, but then you feel so relieved afterwards, I'll be sad when it ends," she said.
Miss Towart is joined by fellow St Catherine's students Charlotte Davey and Hannah Dewar in the drama ensemble, and Hayley Bolam and Abigail Primmer in design.
ASPIRE 2023 - The Pirate Code is on at the Civic Theatre from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.
While matinee shows are sold out, tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday night's shows here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
