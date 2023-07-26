The Singleton Argus
Golden Highway (Putty Road) is closed in both directions between Broke Road and Jerrys Plains Road at Mount Thorley due to a serious multi-vehicle crash

Updated July 26 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:22am
The Golden Highway (Putty Road) is closed in both directions between Broke Road and Jerrys Plains Road at Mount Thorley due to a serious multi-vehicle crash.

