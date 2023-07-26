The Golden Highway (Putty Road) is closed in both directions between Broke Road and Jerrys Plains Road at Mount Thorley due to a serious multi-vehicle crash.
Eastbound motorists (except B-Doubles) are being diverted off the highway via Wallaby Scrub Road, Charlton Road and Broke Road, while the westbound diversion is the same in reverse.
All vehicles, including B-Doubles, travelling between Denman and Whittingham should use Denman Road and the New England Highway via Muswellbrook and Singleton instead.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
