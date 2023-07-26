Household goods, burnt-out cars and construction waste are just some of the illegal rubbish that is dumped on a daily basis in the Singleton district.
Much of the rubbish is found along arterial roads where those dumping the rubbish are less likely to be spotted. But no matter where it lands it is unsightly and will be costly to remove.
In some good news Singleton Council who will benefit from $71,000 to reduce illegal dumping at several known hotspot locations.
The funding is thanks to new grants from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and the money will allow Council use surveillance, signage and targeted education to effectively reduce and prevent dumping in key locations.
Singleton Council's Damian Morris, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said "Singleton Council has been successful in a $71,000 NSW EPA Illegal Dumping Prevention grant to reduce illegal dumping across the local government area (LGA).
"Within the Singleton LGA, over 120 illegal dumping events are reported to Council each year, and over 10 hotspot locations have been identified.
"Working in partnership with the NSW EPA, Council will use a combination of surveillance (both overt and covert), signage and targeted education to effectively reduce and prevent the occurrence of illegal dumping in these key locations.
"This program will also include an audit of illegal dumping baseline data and support Council and the local community to begin using RID Online, facilitated by the Hunter Joint Organisation.
"Council continues to offer a suite of waste minimisation initiatives to promote sustainability and circular economy outcomes, including free Mattress Muster and Tyre Drop Off events, as well as our annual kerbside bulk waste collection in November.
"The Community Recycling Centre at the Waste Management Facility is also open year round for residents to dispose of recyclable and household problem waste including aluminium and steel, batteries, oils, paints, plastics, paper and cardboard for free."
NSW EPA Executive Director of Engagement, Education and Programs Liesbet Spanjaard said with increasing options for recycling, reuse and disposal, there is no excuse for this type of behaviour.
"Everyone wants to live in a community that they can be proud of, so we're supporting the most effective and targeted solutions to stop waste from being discarded in our streets, parks, bushland and waterways," Ms Spanjaard said.
"Illegal dumping has huge impacts on communities across NSW, ranging from costs for councils to clean-up to effects on local economies and tourism.
"As we transition to a more circular economy in NSW, it's vital that waste is being reused or disposed of correctly to ensure our environment does not come to harm."
Th grants will support a range of strategies to deter illegal dumping including infrastructure such as fencing and gates, surveillance, education and clean-ups.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
