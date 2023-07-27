What started out as a childhood dream to fly a plane one day is now a celebration of 50 years in the cockpit in charge of the controls.
Keith Lobb gained his initial pilot's licence on the Gold Coast on July 30, 1973 and he is still as keen and enthusiastic today as he was then to fly a plane.
To celebrate five decades as a pilot Keith invited me to take a short plane trip from the Newcastle Aero Club at Rutherford to Singleton and return.
So you'd have to say I felt I was taking to the skies with an experience pilot.
And what did I learn apart from Keith's love of flying? Well who needs the Singleton bypass when you can fly over the congestion and at the same time take in a birds eye view of Singleton and the surrounding residential growth areas of Lochinvar, Greta and Branxton.
From take-off it took around 10 minutes until we were over Singleton looking at the construction work at Cook Park and the meandering Hunter River. Perfect weather made for ideal flying conditions and a chance to take a good look about, noting the only green grass, was that obtained from irrigation.
For Keith, who worked for a number of years for the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) and spent a good deal of time during those years in the air assisting with fire spotting from helicopters, the seasonal outlook is a concern.
Still a volunteer with the Bulga RFS Keith is now retired and can spend more time on his 'flying' passion.
A passion that sees him a regular at the Newcastle Aero Club doing monthly stints as the duty pilot and keeping up his flying hours and competing in monthly events.
Growing up in southern Sydney in the 1950-60s he mixed with returned service men and they piqued his interest in flying.
However it was not until he went travelling with a mate, leaving his job as an apprentice butcher, that he would find himself working at a resort at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast, from where he took time off to start training weekly for his pilots licence.
He undertook his training at the Southern Queensland Aero Club.
"I asked the owner of the resort, where I worked as handyman, if I could have an hour off each week to do the flying training, " he said.
"And the owner said sure and was very keen to see me gain a pilots licence.
"I gained my private licence in July 1973 and my commercial pilot's licence in 1977."
He left the resort and started work as a commercial pilot with the Coolangatta based Lahman's Air Taxi Service.
"The company had five planes and we did most of our flying up and down the coast with tourists and business people," he said.
At this stage Keith was hoping to pursue a career in aviation with a goal of working with one of the larger operators like East West Airlines, that flew a number regional routes, on the east coast. Despite still being in his 20s as he was too old to be a new recruit for the big aviation companies TAA and Ansett whereas East West cut-off was 28 years.
But life changed when he met his future wife Megan and he moved back to Sydney. Marriage and a mortgage meant his commercial flying days were over and he returned to his work as a butcher.
The couple bought a 100 acres at Bulga and relocated to the Hunter Valley and Keith joined the Newcastle Aero Club.
Working for the RFS at their Bulga headquarters until 2017 Keith said he spent plenty of time in helicopters spotting fires.
"Today aviation plays a major role in bushfire control and prevention something that changed during the decades I have been been involved with the RFS," he said.
Commenting on the changes in flying since he first gained his licence Keith noted the advances in training including flying simulators, with his club, having recently installed one.
"More safety is available with GPS technology and really technology is improving how we fly all the time," he said.
The highlights for him include the holidays taken flying all over the east coast especially to places like Cape York and the islands off Queensland.
He kept doing some charter tourist flights for a number of years something he really enjoyed.
His only regret is he did not complete his flying instructors licence. Flying with Keith you can tell he just loves explaining the whole process what's happening and how the plane works.
He would have been a great instructor - still his enthusiasm for flying is pretty infectious so he probably convinces anyone he mets to take a trial flying training flight.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.