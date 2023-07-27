Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock's chances of winning the Australian premiership took another blow on Thursday as main rival James Orman extended his lead.
Orman scored a treble at Doomben on Wednesday and he picked up another winner at Ballina on Thursday aboard Tabulam to rise to 197 for the season.
Bullock remained second on 194.5 with a winless day at Kembla Grange on Thursday.
Bullock has a full book of rides at Tamworth on Friday before busy days at Newcastle (Saturday), Muswellbrook (Sunday) and Wellington (Monday) to finish the season.
Orman is down to ride at Ipswich on Friday, Eagle Farm and Toowoomba on Saturday, and the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons has dropped three wins behind Zac Lloyd in the NSW metropolitan apprentices' premiership with one meeting left.
Lloyd had an early double at Canterbury with Mural Crown and How Dare You for boss James Cummings to rise to 75 in town. Gibbons went winless at the meeting.
Both head to Randwick on Saturday for the premiership finale.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.