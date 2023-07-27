The Singleton Argus
Work now underway at the Roosters AFC clubhouse is for the installation of tiered seating as planning starts on the $2.2m upgrade of the clubhouse

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:06am, first published 9:02am
Roosters Clubhouse will undergo a $2.2m upgrade as work has now begun on the tiered seating project at the front of the building.
Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

