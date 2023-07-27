Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.
Tradies are busy during the weekdays transforming facilities at Cook Park first with the installation of three new tiered seating structures for spectators of netball, junior rugby league, AFL, cricket and the wider community.
This is in addition to the works just started on the new Athletics Building.
But the biggest work's project in the pipeline is the $2.2million upgrade to the Roosters AFC clubhouse.
The clubhouse is now surrounded by temporary fences so the tiered seating can be built as planning gets underway on the design of the new facilities.
Visiting the site earlier this month the NSW Premier Chris Minns announced $1.7 million in funding for the upgrade that would include a memorial to the victims of the Hunter Valley Bus Crash.
Of the10 people who died in the crash on June 11 at Greta nine were former players of the Singleton Roosters AFC. A number of players also survived the crash.
At this month's Singleton Council meeting it voted to endorse the addition of $1.95m for the AFL clubhouse expansion to the Buildings Program in the 2023/24 capital works budget.
An additional $250,000 from AFL NSW has been committed, with the remaining $250,000 to come from Council to fund the $2.2m project.
The clubhouse extension will include:
. Female and male changerooms
. Storage space
. Female, male, and accessible amenities
. First aid room
. Scorers box
. Umpire changeroom
. Incorporate a memorial to the victims of the Hunter Valley Bus Crash
The NSW State Office of Sport, AFL NSW and Council are co-contributing to ensure that the much-needed project can be delivered in its entirety. The addition of female changerooms and accessible amenities will improve safety of the site and encourage more female participants in the sport. The increased amenities for the AFL Club may provide opportunities to host AFL events and bring visitors into Singleton adding an economic benefit to the project. Community Strategic Plan
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.