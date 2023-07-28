How to get your backyard ready for an outdoor kid's birthday party

Here are our top tips on how to get your backyard ready for an outdoor kid's birthday party. Picture Shutterstock

Is your child's birthday coming up? Chances are, they've requested an outdoor party at home! So, if that is the case, you will need to get your backyard party ready for guests to attend. This includes setting up games, activities and outdoor entertainment for party guests to enjoy.



Also, don't forget to set the scene with festive party decor! For our top tips on how to get your backyard ready for an outdoor kid's birthday party, just read on.

Outdoor entertainment

The first step to making your backyard garden party-ready is to ensure there is sufficient outdoor entertainment to keep your party guests entertained! Swing sets and playsets are an excellent way to keep kids active outdoors. Some playsets come with in-built swings, slides, and other accoutrements which will keep children entertained for hours on end.



Better yet, they are completely safe, sturdy, and supportive for kids to play on. With an animated party going on, you certainly don't need to be worrying about your children's safety being compromised. As such, avoid rickety and unstable play structures! By choosing a sturdy swing set or playset with a robust wooden, metal, and solid plastic frame, you can rest assured that your little ones can play and entertain themselves as safely as possible.

Party decorations

No party is a real party without festive decorations! But how best to decorate your outdoor area for a party? First, you'll want to choose colourful outdoor decor to hang around your backyard garden and set the party scene. Balloons, streamers, and happy birthday banners are always a winning choice.



You may even want to hang up decorative fairy lights in your backyard for a truly special touch. The added sparkle from the lights will be especially pretty at night after the sun goes down. That is if your party guests are staying to party that late in the day!

Games and activities

Lastly, make sure you've prepared fun party games and activities for the kids to enjoy. For example, some of these party games and activities could include:

Party pinata popping

Originating in Mexico, the popular pinata game can provide wholesome party entertainment for hours! Essentially, it involves filling a balloon with sweets, chocolate, candy and other treats. The balloon is then covered with paper mache, which is often shaped into a fun and festive character. Popular pinata shapes can include colourful fruits, cute animals, and other everyday objects!

Scavenger hunt

For a more involved and lengthy game, try organising a scavenger hunt! Leave clues around the garden for party guests to find and follow. These clues can be instructions to find the next clue in the hunt! Also referred to as a treasure hunt, this game can also take on a pirate theme, with the end goal being to find a treasure chest full of glistening booty! Consider filling the grand prize of the treasure chest with chocolate coins covered in gold foil to get into the pirate theme.

Relay race

A relay race is also a fun and wholesome activity to include at your kid's birthday party. Also known as a shuttle race, it is a great way to get kids active and moving, and raise their little heart rates! It is also an excellent way for kids to burn off steam and excess energy. They will be properly tired out after running around for a while!

Camera selfie game

In our digital day and age, what kid doesn't own a camera phone today? Put this technology to good use with the camera selfie game. To play this game, kids pass the camera phone around a circle while music is playing. Essentially a modern version of musical chairs, when the music stops, whoever is holding the camera phone must take a selfie! This also doubles as a fun way to document and record visual memories from the day.

Pass the parcel

Fairly self-explanatory, the pass the parcel game takes the same format as the camera selfie game or its true originator, musical chairs. In this game, party guests quite literally pass a wrapped-up gift around a circle, peeling off a layer of wrapping each time the music stops. The winner of the game is the person who is left holding the completely unwrapped gift the last time the music stops playing.

