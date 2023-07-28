Book lovers, it is almost that time of the year, when the Singleton showground's pavilion is transformed under the sheer weight of books.
Yes in only a matter of a days the annual book fair will be held. A three day event the fair will be held from Thursday July 27, Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29.
The pavilion will be open to the public from 9:00am to 5:00pm on each day - so plenty of time to find the right book or books as the case may be.
Fo the past couple of years the fair has been organised and run by PCYC Singleton.
The popular event was originally founded by the Lions Club of Singleton who ran it until 2021 when the logistics of the event become too much for their dedicated volunteers.
Collecting and displaying all the books and CDs takes a great deal of work over many weeks - really throughout the year.
So in stepped the PCYC who staged their first book fair last year and it was such a success they are back at the pavilion at the end of this month.
All proceeds from the sale of the more than 10,000 books that will be offered goes to the fund the work of the PCYC in the Upper Hunter.
There will be visiting authors and book readings - so come along and be impressed with the word count on display.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
