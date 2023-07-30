MUSWELLBROOK trainer Jan Bowen reckons Australian premiership contender Aaron Bullock is "riding like a man inspired at the moment" after they combined for a season-ending victory at Newcastle on Saturday.
Hunter jockey Bullock steered home Bowen's gelding Ollie's Secret in the last, capping back-to-back wins to finish the meeting and putting the hoop within striking distance of the national prize.
Bullock (204.5) and nearest rival James Orman (201) both added to their tallies on Sunday, a treble at Muswellbrook and double at Sunshine Coast respectively.
Monday marks the end of the 2023 campaign with Bullock travelling to Wellington for half-a-dozen mounts.
Bowen was simply pleased to book Bullock.
"He's been pretty hard to get, so we get him when we can," Bowen told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's riding like a man inspired at the minute. Let's hope he does [claim national premiership].
"There's one in the last [at Muswellbrook on Sunday] they say is a good horse in the making and he's got Wellington tomorrow [Monday], so he's still got a few more he can notch up."
Ollie's Secret, coming off successive seconds, staved off challengers down the straight and added to December's maiden victory.
Three-year-old Ollie's Secret ended up 0.53 lengths clear of Fay's Angels in the class 1 handicap over 1500 metres.
"It was a good win. Aaron was tickle pink with him. I think he's got the makings of a pretty handy galloper," Bowen said.
"He's still only a baby and I think he'll get better as he matures.
"He just handled himself so well down there.
"The travel was good and didn't worry about much. I think he'll go onto better things."
Bullock also saluted on board Greg McFarlane's The Great Houdini in the race prior.
Fellow local Andrew Gibbons nabbed a Newcastle double, including $41-shot Your Temptation for Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes.
Keagan Latham (20) held onto claim the Newcastle jockeys' premiership despite missing out Saturday with nearest rival Jean Van Overmeire (17) runner-up on three occasions but only catching up one spot courtesy of Nightingale's win.
Matthew Smith (17) finished on top of the Newcastle trainer's premiership.
Deelbreaka, Zizette and Mirra Impact won the opening three races.
Elsewhere and Newcastle trainer Paul Perry's Forecaster edged out rivals in a photo finish to pick up the Midway Handicap (1600m) at Randwick on Saturday.
Jockey Dylan Gibbons didn't add to his personal tally of 72 at Randwick and was ultimately four behind Sydney apprentice title holder Zac Lloyd.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
