A whirlwind finish sees Aaron Bullock win the Australian Jockeys title - defeating Queensland rider James Orman in the last weekend of the racing season

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 10:40am
Five wins at Tamworth on Friday, a double in Newcastle on Saturday and then treble in Muswellbrook on Sunday. That's what it took for our local jockey Aaron Bullock to clinch the Australian Jockey's title.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

