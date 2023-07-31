Five wins at Tamworth on Friday, a double in Newcastle on Saturday and then treble in Muswellbrook on Sunday. That's what it took for our local jockey Aaron Bullock to clinch the Australian Jockey's title.
On Monday he headed to Wellington with his manager Drew Smith for another race meeting before he takes a few days off and heads to snow for a short, but certainly well earned, break.
His success in Tamworth and then the following day in Newcastle which resulted in seven wins in two day left him ahead of his rival for the national title Queensland's James Orman.
Unfortunately for Orman he had eight unsuccessful rides at Eagle Farm on Saturday which meant the title goes to Bullock.
But Orman was one of the first people to congratulate Bullock on his success this season.
Speaking after his success in Muswellbrook, where he was accompanied by his mother Julie Bullock, he dedicated his national win to his Nan from his hometown of Tumut who has been battling some serious health issues.
"Nan always watches me ride on the TV - she is one of my greatest fans," he said.
He also thanked his family and manager for their support during his riding career.
Bullock has also won the NSW Jockey Premiership on his way to the national title. From 792 starts this season, which runs from August 1 2022 to 31 July 2023, he won 204.5 races.
Growing up in Singleton before moving to Newcastle a few years ago Bullock has received fabulous support from local trainers like Todd Howlett and Newcastle based Kris Lees.
Rated as heavyweight rider Bullock has enjoyed a season to remember achieving a 25.7% strike rate while earning connections over $5 million in prize money.
Some of his highlights this season include returning home to Tumut in December and bringing up a double on the club's famous Boxing Day program.
According to NSW Country and Picnic Racing he broke through to win his first Tamworth Cup on the Lyle Chandler-trained Banju in April, while he helped the Paul Messara-trained Akasawa to a famous victory in the Gunnedah Cup in May.
"He has his sights set on the $3 million Big Dance on the first Tuesday in November, where he will partner Akasawa," they reported.
Later that month he will marry his fiancé, Amelia Denby - which will be another great event for the family especially for his Nan.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.