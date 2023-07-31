Community members will be able to explore Glencore's Mangoola Open Cut coal operation near Muswellbrook from the comfort of their own home thanks to a cutting-edge 360° virtual reality tour.
Despite assurances a number of years ago that the public would be able to view realtime rehab on mines sites across the state, the public cannot access the NSW Resources Regulator mine rehabilitation portal, access is limited to approved industry representatives.
So the virtual reality tour, featured in Glencore's recently released Coal Mine Rehabilitation Update, is the only way the community can access this important work. This work is legislated under the Mining Act:
Glencore Coal's Director of Environment and Community, John Watson, said the virtual tour was an exciting opportunity for people to experience and explore Mangoola Mine, including the site's industry-leading rehabilitation.
"At Glencore, we firmly believe that responsible mining includes a strong commitment to environmental stewardship," Mr Watson said.
"Despite common misconceptions, we progressively rehabilitate mined land which means we begin rehabilitating as soon as practical."
"We're very excited to be able to showcase our Mangoola operation and its progressive rehabilitation using virtual reality technology. This rehabilitated land is home to a wide range of native flora and fauna, including over 70 woodland bird species, wetland frogs, a diverse range of mammals and reptiles and more than 200 species of trees and plants, including tiger orchids and grass trees."
Along with the 360° virtual tour, the Coal Mine Rehabilitation Update features case studies on Glencore's Rolleston and Newlands Open Cut operations in Queensland and Liddell and Baal Bone operations in NSW. Ten of Glencore's rehabilitated areas have received formal sign-off from the Queensland and NSW Governments.
"We aim to be an industry leader when it comes to returning mined land to safe, stable and self-sustaining ecosystems and we're proud to showcase that in our latest Update," Mr Watson said.
To experience the virtual tour and read the Coal Mine Rehabilitation Update, visit https://glencore.ws/rehab.
