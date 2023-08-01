The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Few people have achieved what Wendy Bowman did, she actually stopped a coalmine, by refusing to allow her farm near Singleton to be turned into an open cut pit

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNITED: Wendy Bowman cuts the cake surrounded by the women who supported her in the campaign to stop a mine being developed on her farm in May 2022. Picture Louise Nichols.
UNITED: Wendy Bowman cuts the cake surrounded by the women who supported her in the campaign to stop a mine being developed on her farm in May 2022. Picture Louise Nichols.

In the Hunter Valley where coal is king Wendy Bowman had to endure some pretty tough times as she first warned the community about the impacts the coal industry would inflict on the valley, and then actually stopped the development of an open cut mine on her own property near Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.