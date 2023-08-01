Where did plastic surgery come from, and why is it called that?

Plastic surgery has long been a topic of contention. But plastic surgery is not a modern invention, nor does it have anything to do with plastic.

Plastic surgery is extremely common and is used to restore or reconstruct parts of the human body or to alter or enhance appearance. Restorative or reconstructive surgery can be used to describe craniofacial surgery, hand surgery, or treatment of burns, and is used to improve function or quality of life. Cosmetic surgery can be used for those with scarring or facial differences or to alter the appearance or size of a body part.

Plastic surgery may be used by people who hope to change the aesthetics of their facial features, but it is also used by burn victims, people with traumatic injuries, people who seek breast reduction for back pain, and children with birth defects or facial differences.

The history of plastic surgery

Plastic surgery is woven throughout the history of humankind, long before it became associated with Hollywood stars. It dates back to around 800 BC in India, where forehead flaps were cleverly reshaped to reconstruct amputated noses. It was also used in Ancient Egypt and Rome, where it was used for both cosmetic and medical purposes, such as restoring the appearance of the skin and restoring defects in lips and ears.

Ancient Sanskrit medical treatise also mentions plastic surgery. India was a pioneer of plastic surgery, and their methods were admired by British physicians, who would later travel to India to see rhinoplasties (also known as nose jobs) performed. The Edwin Smith papyrus - an Ancient Egyptian medical text written around 1600 BC - mentions plastic surgery, used to repair a broken nose.

In the 1800s, plastic surgeons used skin grafts from the arm. In 1827, American plastic surgeon John Peter Mettauer performed the first cleft palate operation. Rhinoplasty became more advanced throughout the 19th century.

World War I rapidly increased the number of people with facial mutilations, and the haphazard repairs by frontline surgeons unfortunately often caused more disfigurement. Sir Harold Gillies, a father of modern plastic surgery, dedicated an entire hospital to the reconstruction of facial injuries.



This greatly improved the quality of life and mental health of soldiers who had suffered mutilations in the trenches. Gillies and his colleagues are heavily responsible for the development of modern plastic surgery techniques. Fun fact: the first kidney transplant was performed by a plastic surgeon!

Plastic surgery has come a long way. It can greatly improve the self-esteem and life quality of a variety of people. Plastic surgery covers a myriad of surgical fields, and it is more readily available than ever.

Plastic surgery is not inherently shameful or shallow. It is something that humans have done for centuries. Surgeons today have more advanced methods, and our current methods are the culmination of hundreds of years of advancement in this field.

Why is it called plastic surgery?

Funnily enough, the term "plastic surgery" has no relation to plastic as we know it today. It comes from the Greek word plastike, meaning to grow, form, shape or mould. It relates to the art of moulding and sculpting. In Greek terms, plastic surgeons are artists and the human face is the marble from which they sculpt a beautiful statue.

Due to the somewhat misleading name, many associate plastic surgery with something cold and clinical, injecting the skin with plastic or silicone. But it can be something much more beautiful and artistic. Reshaping malleable flesh like a sculptor finding an exquisite face within a block of marble or stone. Plastike - moulding or giving form - is a fitting term for the act of reshaping the tissues of the body into a specific form or function.