Join best-selling author Todd Alexander at Singleton Public Library as he talks about his latest book in a feel-good afternoon of laughs and insight.
The Hunter Valley local will bring his trademark comedic observation to this free author talk on Thursday 10 August as delves into his new book, Over the Hill and Up the Wall.
Mr Alexander said he is looking forward to his first visit to Singleton Public Library and sharing his book with the locals who it will resonate with.
"I love speaking at local libraries near my hometown because people know firsthand the places I'm referring to," Mr Alexander said.
"My talks are always fun. There's way too much doom and gloom in the world so my aim is to have people forget all about that for an hour or so and just find the funny side to life."
Over the Hill and Up the Wall is an affectionate and funny look at the frictions of taking a more active role in our elders' lives.
It's a nod to every child who has waited three hours for a parent to fasten their seatbelt, and every parent whose child assumes they can't count to 20.
Mr Alexander's first novel, Pictures of Us, was published in 2006 which he followed in 2015 with Tom Houghton.
In 2019 Mr Alexander released his bestselling memoir, Thirty Thousand Bottles of Wine and a Pig Called Helga.
It was long listed for three industry prizes for best non-fiction book.
This was followed in 2021 by You've Got To Be Kidding: A Shedload of Wine and a Farm Full of Goats - a continuation of the thrills and spills he has had since making the tree-change to the Hunter Valley.
When he is not writing, Mr Alexander's spare time is spent renovating houses and rescuing farm animals with his partner, Jeff.
Mr Alexander has travelled to Africa, Europe, Asia and North America. A graduate of Macquarie University, he has degrees in Modern Literature and Law.
An Afternoon with Todd Alexander will be held at Singleton Public Library on 10 August between 1.30pm - 3pm.
This is a free event but registrations are required as seats are limited: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/an-afternoon-with-todd-alexander-tickets-664343859367
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.