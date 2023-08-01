The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

Apply now for grants of more than $10,000 in round three of the innovative Singleton Community and Economic Development Fund (CEDF)

Updated August 1 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community organisations with a project or program that will contribute to the future of Singleton are being invited to apply for grants of more than $10,000 in round three of the innovative Singleton Community and Economic Development Fund (CEDF).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.