Community organisations with a project or program that will contribute to the future of Singleton are being invited to apply for grants of more than $10,000 in round three of the innovative Singleton Community and Economic Development Fund (CEDF).
Established by Singleton Council in partnership with The Bloomfield Group and Glencore, the intent of the Fund is to assist in proactively managing the impacts of mining by using VPA funds to increase economic growth and productivity and promote health and wellbeing for the communities of the Singleton LGA.
Eligible projects, activities and programs that will increase economic growth and productivity, foster innovation, support and grow jobs, increase business profitability, improve living standards, reduce social issues and promote health and wellbeing for the communities of the Singleton LGA are being sought.
Funding proposals are now open for eligible projects that meet the objectives of the Fund until 31 October 2023.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Corporate and Organisation Capacity said the CEDF was a unique approach to helping the community support each other now and into the future.
Round three applications will be accepted under two streams.
"From upgrades to the Singleton CWA building, public art installations through to support services and employment programs, we saw some brilliant projects get off the ground because of this funding in rounds one and two, and I have no doubt we'll receive the same calibre of funding proposals in round three," Mrs Brereton said.
"To make sure all funding proposals meet the funding criteria, prospective applicants must also attend one of the four information sessions - either in person or virtually - in addition to submitting their application form."
Glencore General Manager Ashley McLeod said the Fund was an exciting opportunity to support the future of Singleton.
"If you have a project that you're passionate about and that could benefit our community, this is a fantastic way to get the funds you need to make it happen," he said.
The Bloomfield Group Chief Development Officer Geoff Moore said the Fund was a unique resource for people in the community to take an active role in driving positive outcomes for everyone.
"Bloomfield's people and operations have been a part of the Singleton community for more than 30 years. Bloomfield is pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to many terrific projects and is excited to see how much these projects are benefiting our community," he said.
A range of dates are available for the information sessions. Prospective applicants need only to attend one.
Successful applicants will be notified in February 2024 following a Council resolution at the February ordinary meeting.
For more information, to download an application form and register for an information session, visit singleton.nsw.gov.au/cedf
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.