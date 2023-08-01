Spirit of Place Exhibition
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre Now until September 3
A special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre will transport visitors to some of the most remote Aboriginal sites in the Hunter Valley, without having to leave the four walls of the gallery. 'Spirit of Place', based on the book of the same name by Wonnarua elder and former Singleton Citizen of the Year Warren Taggart in collaboration with Carol Carter and Allan Chawner, features photographs of cave shelters, rock engravings and landmarks of significant cultural importance alongside a selection of cultural objects from Uncle Warren's personal collection. For more information visit singletonartsandculturalcentre.com.au.
Reimagine Regional Business
Singleton City Centre, Wednesday, August 9
Supporting local businesses to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving Singleton economy is the aim of new event, Reimagine Regional Business. The free, half-day event, to held at the Singleton Civic Centre on Wednesday, August 9, by council and Business Singleton, is designed to inspire and empower attendees with the tools and support they need to flourish in business now and into the future. The keynote speaker of the event is one of Australia's most prominent entrepreneurs Naomi Simson.
Music in the Regions
Singleton Civic Centre August 24
Harp and guitar duo Blanch and Grainger 'Suite Magica'. Emily Granger (harp) and Andrew Blanch (classical guitar) in concert. Tickets are $35 adult / $30 concession / under 18s free! Tickets at Music in the Regions or at the door. Music in the Regions, a project funded by Create NSW to take classical music into regional areas.
Thrashville
Lower Belford September 8-10
Thrashville, the 'slightly heavier' music festival held at Dashville. Held in bushland confines, the popular bush blast, which has savoured some hefty knocks over the last couple of years, is back with a vengeance, ready to deliver a fresh plate of awesome emerging and established acts. The two-night festival will feature two stages of music, with around 20 acts on the bill, along with live graff artists, tattoo studio and pro-skateboard displays. Entry Cost All tickets $30
Broke Village Fair
McNamara Park, Broke Sunday September 10
Sponsored by Bulga Coal and Singleton Council, Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display has an action-packed line-up of activities, demonstrations, market stalls, food and wine to keep everyone entertained. Kids will love the rides, magic shows and animals while mum and dad enjoy the festival atmosphere. Take your time to explore the vintage, veteran and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, and check out the lovingly restored vehicles Free tours to the Bulga Open Cut mine. Entry is by gold coin donation.
