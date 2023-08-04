All Saints Anglican Church is expected to be closed for August with services moved to other centres in Singleton.
Much needed electrical repairs to the church, including the lighting, means the church will not be hosting any services this month. Closing the church was considered the best option to allow the repairs to be undertaken without disruption and for safety reasons.
The regular weekly services on Wednesday and Sunday will be held across the road at the All Saints Court Hall and any funeral services will be conducted at the Uniting Church.
All Saints' Anglican Church was opened and consecrated on April 16, 1913, at a cost of 24,450 pounds, most of which was donated by Albert Augustus Dangar.
It was the second church to be built on the site, the first constructed in 1851 was also the first building designed by early colonial architect Edmund Blackett who went on to design some of Australia's great buildings such as Sydney University.
By 1907 the original parish church of All Saints' showed signs of deterioration. At a meeting of parishioners Mr Dangar declared he would have nothing to do with a scheme of repairing the old building but on behalf of the Dangar family promised 5000 pounds towards building a new church and hoped the parishioners would constribute a further 2000 pounds.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.