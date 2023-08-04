Interested in discovering more about your family's history? Well August is Family History month and people to seeking information about their family are encouraged to attend the Singleton Family History Society's open day on Saturday August 19 from 12-3pm.
The day will be held at the Society's rooms in the Mechanics Institute 74 George Street.
Later in the month Society president Lyn MacBain will be running a Family History course 26-27 August will a meet and greet before the event on the evening of 25 August. For more information contact 65722235.
The Society's library at the Institute is open Monday 6-8pm, Wednesday 12-3pm and the 1st and 3rd Saturdays 12-3pm or by appointment.
Started in 1982 the Society is run by a dedicated group of volunteers who assist those interested in family history as well as collecting and collating local family histories and preserving family and local history item and resources from the Singleton LGA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.