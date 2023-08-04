The Singleton Argus
Singleton's Family History Society will be holding an open day on Saturday August 19 at their rooms in the Mechanic Institute, George Street

Updated August 4 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:39pm
The Family History Society Singleton president Lyn MacBain, secretary Merelyn Tolmie and vice president John Tindale in the Society's room at the Mechanics Institute.
The Family History Society Singleton president Lyn MacBain, secretary Merelyn Tolmie and vice president John Tindale in the Society's room at the Mechanics Institute.

Interested in discovering more about your family's history? Well August is Family History month and people to seeking information about their family are encouraged to attend the Singleton Family History Society's open day on Saturday August 19 from 12-3pm.

