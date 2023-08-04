Two Hunter based wine professionals Emily Glover and Sabine Duval have eached received a scholarship from the RAS Foundation (RASF) and the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) Wine Committee.
Receiving Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development Scholarships, De Iuliis winemaker, Emily Glover, and Hungerford Hill Brand Manager, Sabine Duval are furthering their education by undertaking the Advanced Wine Assessment Course held by the Australian Wine Research Institute.
Emily Glover is a winemaker at De Iuliis Wines having served in previous roles with the winemaking teams at Brokenwood Wines and Agnew Wines. Always seeking opportunities to further her craft, Emily has honed her skills abroad in Burgundy, France, and Napa Valley, California, USA.
Emily has also worked as an associate judge at the Hunter Valley, Cowra & Single Vineyard Wine Shows. Driven by an affinity for sustainable winemaking, Emily champions environmentally responsible and socially equitable practices that aim to preserve the health of the land, support local communities, and produce high-quality wines for future generations. Remarkably, Emily launched her own wine brand in 2022 called Glover Wines, which debuted a Hunter Valley Semillon. Emily will complete her Bachelor of Wines Science at Charles Sturt University.
During her twenty years in the food and wine industry, Sabine discovered her love of wine. However, it was her time in Event Management that Sabine discovered her passion for wine education. She now dedicates her time to helping others experience the complex yet indulging pleasure that is wine.
Sabine grew up in a French household where wine was part of her life from a young age. Sabine is a certified sommelier having been awarded the prestigious title by the Court of Master Sommeliers in 2010. She completed her WSET Diploma and teaches WSET L1 and L2 at The Sydney Wine Academy and is a Brand Manager for Hungerford Hill in the Hunter Valley.
Now open for 2024 applications, the RASF is passionate about supporting the next generation of Australian winemakers and sommeliers, by providing financial scholarships for those studying an industry-related degree via the Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship, and professionals looking to further their education through the Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development Scholarship.
Both scholarships offer up to $6000, depending on the course chosen and whether the study is full or part-time. In addition, recipients of the scholarships will also get the chance to gain hands-on experience at the 2024 Sydney Royal Wine Show with Emily and Sabine wrapping up their stint at the 2023 Show this week.
Chair of the RAS Wine Committee, Angus Barnes, says the future of any industry starts with education.
"At its core, the RAS' mission is to drive Australian agriculture and development by awarding excellence across our Sydney Royal competitions. To help achieve this innovation and sustainability, we need to invest in the next generation and the Sydney Royal Wine Study and Sydney Royal Wine Professionals Development Scholarships are a perfect way to do that," Angus Barnes said.
"By utilising money raised from our Sydney Royal Wine Show, we are able to fund up-and-coming wine enthusiasts currently studying a degree or accreditation and assist wine professionals looking to expand their knowledge.
"In addition to financial support, the scholarships also offer a unique opportunity for our scholars to come and join us at the 2024 Sydney Royal Wine Show."
Applications for the 2024 Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development and Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarships are now open and will close Sunday, 3rd September 2023. Multiple scholarships are available.
"I encourage anyone interested in pursuing a degree related to the Australian wine industry or any professionals looking to take on a WSET, Australian Wine Research Innovation course or Wine Service course to apply," Mr Barnes said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.